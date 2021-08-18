ACA Pacific inks exclusive A/NZ distie deal with Comodo

Greg Wyman (Comodo Security Solutions) Credit: Comodo Security Solutions

ACA Pacific has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with US-based cyber security vendor Comodo Security Solutions for Australia and New Zealand.



The deal covers all of Comodo’s products, including its cyber security vendor’s security operations centre as a platform (SOCaaP) service, which, according to ACA Pacific managing director HB Tan, allows managed services providers (MSP) to become managed security services providers (MSSP).

While ARN understands this is an exclusive agreement, Comodo has been working with local partners for the last couple of months to ensure its sales and marketing programs are suited to MSPs in the region.

“We are excited to be working with Comodo, whose auto-containment technology changes the rules when preventing hackers and ransomware attacks,” Tan said.

“Comodo delivers fully managed 24/7 managed detection and response, real-time threat hunting, and remediation at the MSP customer endpoints for less than most other vendors AV or EDR offerings."

Greg Wyman, A/NZ vice president at Comodo, said he has worked with ACA Pacific for over 25 years and claimed the business is “an exceptional value-added distribution partner with excellent coverage across Australia and New Zealand”.

“Many MSPs face challenges as they don’t have the internal resources to provide enterprise-grade 24/7 security capabilities to their customers,” Wyman said.

“With ACA as our distribution partner, all MSPs in Australia and New Zealand can now deliver 24/7 security with remediation at their customers' endpoints,” he added.