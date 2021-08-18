F5 appoints Nutanix talent as New Zealand territory manager

Comes as F5 touts the rapid expansion of its local Tech Support Centre in Auckland.

Credit: F5

Multicloud application security and delivery vendor F5 has named former Nutanix territory account manager Phil Graney as its New Zealand territory manager, replacing former NZ and Pacific Islands country manager Rich Rogers.



Graney’s appointment comes as F5 touts the rapid expansion of its local Tech Support Centre in Auckland as part of its ongoing commitment to growing its footprint in the local market.



The company said the expansion forms the start of a global ‘follow the sun’ support network.

The centre provides local support to all F5 customers in New Zealand, and includes the provision of around the clock telephone services.



"By continuing to expand the footprint of the support centre in New Zealand and overall investment in local resources we are demonstrating to our customers that we are here to stay, and put a high regard on performance,” Rogers said.

“The in-country support centre is critical to ensuring that all customers are provided with the highest levels of customer service possible,” he added.



Much of F5’s recent growth in New Zealand has occurred under Rogers’ tenure, with the former country boss having spent close to six years leading the vendor’s business in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.



In his new role as Australia and New Zealand northern regional senior manager, which he stepped into in April, Rogers now looks after the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland, as well as New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.



Before coming across to F5 in July, Graney spent three years at Nutanix, which he joined from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), where he held the role of enterprise account manager for eight years. He has also done time at Oracle, Sun Microsystems, Computer Associates and IBM.

"We are really excited to welcome Phil to the F5 family and look forward to the experience he is bringing to our clients,” said Jason Baden, F5 regional vice president. “Rich has grown our presence in New Zealand, and as a result, we know he is going to have an amazing impact in his new role.



“He has overseen our modest, on the ground team in New Zealand double in size and been a key part of our success in the market. We are excited to see the impact he will have in this broader portfolio,” he added.

In June last year, F5 appointed Edgar Dias as regional vice president of Channels and Partnerships for Asia Pacific, replacing Gabriel Breeman who previously departed for VMware.



The move saw Dias -- who joined the vendor as regional vice president of India and SAARC in 2018 -- tasked with driving the vendor’s partner strategy across the region, in addition to scaling out ecosystem capabilities.

