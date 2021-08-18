FTS Group acquires Defence specialist Mentum Systems from NZ’s Optimation Group

Continues its push into Defence and Federal Government territory.

Stephen Kowal (FTS Group) Credit: FTS Group

Australian IT service provider FTS Group has acquired its second Canberra-based technology company this year in the form of Mentum Systems.

The deal, made for an undisclosed sum, will see FTS Group purchase Mentum from New Zealand IT provider Optimation Group.

Mentum Systems has been part of the Optimation Group since 2014, where, according to FTS, it has doubled its size and expanded its reach across the Department of Defence.

Specialising in “complex modelling”, analytics software and mobile application solutions, Mentum partners with the likes of Aculard, Mark Logic, Outsystems and Smartlogic.

It has also developed its own product known as the Social and Corrective Platform, a mobile app to help prevent offenders from returning to prison.

"The acquisition presents real opportunities for our business and our team. FTS Group has a successful track record growing the companies they acquire,” said Petar Bielovich, Mentum Systems general manager.

“What they bring to us, as a smaller business, is scale, systems, a diverse client base and a desire to grow. We are excited to join them and look forward to working closely with them to expand into the national security and other industries."

FTS Group meanwhile acquisition would boost its connections with Federal departments, including Defence.



“Mentum Systems presents synergies with some of our existing business units and combined we now have an unprecedented level of capability,” said Stephen Kowal, CEO of FTS Group.

“This acquisition allows us to accelerate growth in one of our key customer sectors and strengthens our position as a leading Australian advisory technologist, with deep specialisation in our business units."

Earlier this year, FTS Group also acquired Canberra-based consultancy Noetic Group in a bid to strengthen its strategic consulting and advisory capability.

Noetic also works primarily across the public sector, particularly with Defence and the Australian Federal Police, while also having customers in resources and emergency sectors.

The company also acquired Brisbane-headquartered ESAM Consulting to accelerate its growth in the higher education sector in April this year.