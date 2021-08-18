Empired rakes in over A$72M from NZ operations

The company’s New Zealand sales were up by 27 per cent year-on-year.

Russell Baskerville (Empired) Credit: Empired

IT services provider Empired has raked in an annual revenue of over A$72 million from its New Zealand operations, where it is represented by Intergen, which it acquired in 2014.

According to the latest annual financial results released by Empired, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), its New Zealand business reported A$45.16 million in services revenue for the year ending 30 June and A$27.58 million in operations revenue.

In total, Empired’s revenue tally across the Tasman came to A$186.13 million, a rise of 12.4 per cent from the last financial year.



As reported by sister publication ARN, Empired has seen its fortunes soar on all fronts for the year ended 30 June 2021, ahead of its impending A$233 million acquisition by Capgemini.

The Perth-based company posted pre-tax earnings (EBITDA) of A$22.6 million, more than double that of 2020.

In terms of net profit after tax (NPAT), Empired posted A$10.5 million, an increase of 71 per cent year-to-year and a departure from its 2019 loss.

However, the company was also propped up by the Australian Government's COVID-19 relief scheme, JobKeeper, for which it received A$4.9 million.



In August last year, Intergen stood out as a powerful force in Empired’s collective trans-Tasman business.

During the financial year ending 30 June 2020, the New Zealand operations performed “exceptionally well,” the company reported at the time, with "sector leading" revenue growth of 11 per cent to A$67.5 million, or 41 per cent of total group revenue.

With Capgemini in the process of buying Empired, the consulting giant could soon be catapulted into the local big-league by virtue of Empired' ownership of Intergen, considered a local powerhouse.

