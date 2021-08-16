Government procurement group readies new and improved digital tools

Contract builders, conflict of interest managers and new platforms all feature.

NZ Government Procurement is working on projects to build what it calls "a digital e-procurement ecosystem" to support government agencies and businesses.

A new conflict of interest management tool, released from beta last month, will allow agencies and schools to communicate, manage and digitally record procurement project conflicts.

This was originally developed by the Inland Revenue Department -- Te Tari Taake but has been modified and enhanced for agencies, who are now being recruited, to use.

A new "RFx" (for "request for x") contract builder application is being tested with focus groups ahead of expected launch in October.

This is designed to guide agencies through the process of creating commonly used documents and contract templates.

"By using digital clause libraries organisations can reduce risk and the time required for legal review," a blog post explained.

The procurement catalogue system, which allows agencies participating in all-of-government, common capability and syndicated contracts to conduct procurement activities on a secure platform, is also being improved with new reporting capability and to offer a better user experience.

Government Procurement is also investigating different types of digital tools to help agencies and schools evaluate tenders ad to manage contracts and supplier relationships.

An upgrade of the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS) has also been completed after the website was migrated to the all-of-government common web platform.

"This allows us to provide better performance for one of our most used websites," the group said.

Overall, the efforts aim to reduce barriers for businesses by providing an intuitive experience and access to relevant and timely information and to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness and transparency of government procurement processes.

The efforts also aim to promote a data framework that improves access to quality data to "generate insights and demonstrate progress".

NZ Government Procurement is a division of the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).



