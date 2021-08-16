Visual Studio 2022 Preview 3 shines on JavaScript, TypeScript, Git

Credit: Dreamstime

With the third preview of Microsoft’s planned 64-bit Visual Studio 2022 IDE, the company is emphasising a new JavaScript/TypeScript experience as well as multi-repo support.

Unveiled August 10, Visual Studio 2022 Preview 3 also covers themes including personal and team productivity. For JavaScript and TypeScript, the preview offers tools to enhance the experience for single-page applications and front-end development. A new JavaScript/TypeScript project will enable developers to build standalone Angular, React, and Vue projects. Visual Studio will leverage each JavaScript framework’s native CLIs to front-end project templates. The IDE will discover the version of the CLI installed on the developer’s path to scaffold the project.

The multi-repo capability in Preview 3 supports working with projects hosted in different Git repositories. Developers can work with a single solution that has projects in multiple repositories and contribute to them from a single instance of Visual Studio. This feature is still in a preview stage.

Developers can access the preview from the Visual Studio website. The preview can be installed side-by-side with Visual Studio 2019.

Other improvements in Visual Studio 2022 Preview 3 include:

A new project properties designer for .NET SDK projects is easier to use and browse, with a single column of options with clear descriptions. A built-in search capability in the designer makes it easy to find properties, Microsoft said.

Attach-to-process improvements are offered including an improved attach-to-process dialog, which is now async. The dialog shows the command line for processes and has an optional tree mode for showing parent-child process relationships.

Breakpoints are easier to use.

The dark theme has been enhanced to improve the usability of Visual Studio.

New capabilities are offered to run tests in Linux environments.

Working with environments such as Linux containers and Windows Subsystem for Linux, remote testing provides feedback from cross-platform tests and allows them to be debugged from within Visual Studio.

A diagnostic analyser can be used on memory dumps to identify common problems seen in .NET applications.

One-click publishing of code to Azure DevOps is offered.

Visual Studio 2022 Preview 3 follows previews published in July and June. In addition to 64-bit functionality, Visual Studio 2022 is intended to be faster, more user-friendly, and more lightweight.