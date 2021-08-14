FireEye hires Mark Ellis as first NZ country manager

Security vendor puts boots on the ground for the first time in Kiwi market.

Mark Ellis (FireEye) Credit: Mark Ellis

US-headquartered cyber security vendor FireEye has launched a physical presence for the first time in the New Zealand market, hiring Mark Ellis as its first local country manager.

The company has also relocated Bhojraj Parmar from Australia to New Zealand to lead its consulting arm Mandiant.

Although FireEye has had a sales presence in New Zealand for some time, this will mark the first time the vendor has boasted a senior, “high calibre” leadership team.

According to FireEye, Ellis will be responsible for “devising and executing strategic initiatives to drive forward sales enablement and support the growth and presence of FireEye Mandiant in the region”.

Prior to January last year, Ellis spent 15 years at Datacom, serving in a variety of roles, including leading its network and security division.

His last role saw him leading sales and business development as associate director. Following departing Datacom, Ellis spent a year at Auckland-based network automation vendor Devoli as its head of business development.

“I am excited to draw on my experience to create impactful business development strategies and propel our growth in New Zealand,” he said.

“There is huge potential in the market and FireEye Mandiant is uniquely placed to support customers.”

Parmar meanwhile previously served as managing director of Waikato-based Unity Vault Consulting before moving to Australia with FireEye Mandiant in December 2019.

“I joined FireEye Mandiant with the intention to come back to New Zealand and establish a local presence,” he said.

“The depth, coverage and quality of service that Mandiant Consulting brings to the market are second to none. I am confident that we will make a positive impact in uplifting the quality of cyber security services in Aotearoa within a short period of time.”

Louis Tague, FireEye A/NZ vice president and managing director, added that the duo would be “instrumental in supporting us to drive and deliver meaningful impact in the market”.