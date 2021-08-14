Thales takes on former NZ Defence Force CIO Paul Jordan

Jordan is Thales' new country account manager for New Zealand.

Paul Jordan (Thales) Credit: Thales

Thales is working to bolster its New Zealand presence, taking on former NZ Defence Force chief information officer Paul Jordan.

As Thales' new country account manager for New Zealand, Jordan reports into the Australian and New Zealand headquarters of the company, and is responsible for all of the firm's customer and market strategy for New Zealand, which it claims is a key market.

It is understood that Jordan stepped into the new role in May.

Jordan comes to the position with over 20 years’ experience working in senior government and defence roles in New Zealand.

Indeed, he has led major transformation programs for the New Zealand Defence Force and has held top roles in the NZ national security community, including holding a key role in the establishment of New Zealand’s National Cyber Security Centre and the Defence Cyber Security Centre.

Most recently, Jordan was the Director of Agency Partnerships for New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs, a role he took after holding the post of CIO for the NZ Defence Force from 2017 to 2020.

"Paul has significant experience in transformational programs at the highest levels within both government and defence, and will build closer links between our strategic priorities and how these are developed to continue to deliver value to Thales’ customers in New Zealand,” said Mark Hilton, Thales vice president of sales and key account management.

"Thales has operated in New Zealand for many years, and Paul’s appointment will significantly boost our presence in country at a time when Thales is working closely with the New Zealand government and defence to support key national security and transformation programs.”

In October last year, Thales signed a distribution deal with Netpoleon for Australia and New Zealand.

The deal covers the company's hardware security modules (HSMs) and CipherTrust Manager product, providing data protection across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The agreement followed the launch of Thales’ Accelerate Partner Program, which began its global roll-out last year.

“Given the growth of our partner community in Australia and New Zealand, we sought to provide a wider choice in distributors,” Brian Grant, regional director of data protection solutions at Thales, said at the time.

He added that Thales has previously worked with Netpoleon in other Asia Pacific countries and therefore was a “great fit” for A/NZ.

According to a report released by Auckland Transport last year, Thales was the Auckland Council-controlled organisation's second largest ICT vendor in 2020.

Auckland Transport (AT) reported at the time that the contacts it awarded during the year saw Infor win $11.4 million of business followed by Thales, with $9 million worth of work.