Tesserent rolls acquisitions into one brand: its own

Cyber security company Tesserent is to consolidate its portfolio of acquired companies under its own brand name.

According to a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the brands set to be consolidated include Airloom, Pure Security, Rivium, Secure Logic, iQ3 and New Zealand-based Lateral Security.

The decision to consolidate its branding is expected to make the most out of its organic growth, the statement claimed, with brand integration and visual identity being a “key part” of its strategy.



Down from its main brand, its existing business units — Defend, Detect, Cloud and NZ — are expected to use services from the consolidated brands, with the integration expected to take place by the end of August.

The Tesserent Defend unit will use services from Airloom, Pure Security and Rivium.

Meanwhile the Tesserent Detect unit is set to utilise capabilities from Secure Logic and Pure Security, and Tesserent Cloud will take services from iQ3 and Pure Security.

As for Tesserent NZ, Lateral Security will be used in this unit, as well as those under the Defend, Detect and Cloud units.

North Security and Seer Security, which are currently driving “considerable success” for Tesserent’s federal government offerings, remain apart from the brand consolidation and will continue “as is”, the firm claimed.

The company also highlighted it is looking to further its growth through future acquisitions that are earnings per share (EPS) accretive, as well as adding either to its Cyber 360 strategy, geographic reach or improve its converged security capabilities.

“There is currently a focused pipeline of potential opportunities and the company will update the market as these progress through the due diligence process,” Tesserent added.

Additionally, the company is looking to roll out a new website, logo and colour palette, which is set to roll out progressively over the next 90 days.