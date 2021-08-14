​NTT New Zealand taps Umbrellar as Kiwi cloud partner

Dave Howden (Umbrellar) Credit: Supplied

Microsoft cloud provider Umbrellar has inked a three-year partnership with global technology provider NTT New Zealand.



Umbrellar, which provides cloud to business, government, healthcare and cloud solutions provider (CSP) resellers, said NTT's in-country support represented a "long-awaited leap forward" for New Zealand customers.

The agreement means Umbrellar and NTT will go to market to provide "best-in-breed" cloud managed services alongside NTT’s network and security services.



It added global capability, advanced specialisations in Azure migration and the might of one of Microsoft's largest global customers to enable local cloud users, the companies claimed.

“This is a great day for NTT NZ, partnering with Umbrellar means we can now collectively offer local cloud managed and professional services to our NZ customers," said Simon Gillespie, NTT's New Zealand CEO.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to our customers for delivering world class networking, security and now cloud operations.”

NTT will also be launching its Microsoft cloud store powered by Umbrellar’s MyCSP.io platform, enabling their NZ customers to procure over 127,000 Microsoft cloud products.



Umbrellar launched MYCSP last November aiming to launch it globally and shake up the Microsoft Azure cloud model.

Umbrellar CEO Dave Howden confirmed MyCSP was now global.

"It supports direct CSPs globally now, and the channel locally in NZ," he told Reseller News. "Based on current strategy and market relationships we expect to further expand to the global channel in the coming months."

Howden said the NTT partnership was great news for customers.

"Our mission is to deliver the tech for tomorrow's world, and this partnership accelerates our ability to do just that," he said.

"We have big goals for this partnership and we look forward to supporting the success of NTT as we drive to migrate their customers to the Microsoft cloud.”

Microsoft NZ partner director Matt Bostwick said everything Microsoft does was about empowering partners with the tools to innovate and create more value for themselves and their customers.

"With their own partnership, Umbrellar and NTT have taken those tools and added massive extra horsepower, making it so much easier for organisations across New Zealand to scale up and go international via the cloud," Bostwick said.

"This kind of industry collaboration is vital to driving productivity and seeing New Zealand become a true digital player on the global market."