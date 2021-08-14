Nozomi Networks launches MSSP program in A/NZ

Dung Hua (Nozomi Networks) Credit: Nozomi Networks

OT (operational technology) and internet of things (IoT) security vendor Nozomi Networks has launched a new program dedicated to managed security services providers (MSSPs).

Launching in Australia and New Zealand, the program’s arrival comes amid “huge demand” among local partners, according to director of channel sales and alliances for Nozomi Networks Asia Pacific and Japan Dung Hua.

The program will provide specialised training and certifications, alongside resources to further develop partners’ industrial security expertise.

Nozomi added that MSSPs can incorporate its full suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions and manage them on behalf of their customers.

“We’ve had huge demand across our A/NZ partner base to develop this program. As cyber concerns deepen, we’re seeing partners develop ‘playbooks’ to build into their security services and SOCs [security operations centre],” said Hua.

“These are usually focused more on IT, but OT and IoT are in many cases the fastest-growing threat partners are dealing with.

“What this program can do is validate the OT and IoT playbooks partners are developing or need to develop, giving them and their customers a legitimised roadmap to deal with these threats. MSSP Elite also provides new training opportunities that will help A/NZ partners develop new security services.”

Nozomi currently has MSSP partnerships with Accenture, FireEye Mandiant, Honeywell, Moro Hub, Telefónica and others.

To join the program, partners are required to get certification of the MSSP’s platform management or SOC service developed based on Nozomi Networks solutions.

The new program comes just weeks after Nozomi released its ADVantage program, which rewards top reseller and channel partners with "attractive" margins, go-to-market tools and programs and increased presales support.