Rapid Circle acquires Adopt & Embrace

Will add 10 staff across Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and New Zealand

Rapid Circle's Andrew Fix (L) and Stewart Bairstow (R). Credit: Rapid Circle

The Australian division of Dutch Microsoft cloud specialist Rapid Circle has acquired Brisbane-based Microsoft partner Adopt & Embrace.

Under the deal, Adopt & Embrace will continue to operate under the current brand and will form the adoption and change management business unit of Rapid Circle.

The acquisition strengthens Rapid Circle’s expertise in the sustainable adoption of Microsoft 365 while also bolstering the business’ workplace transformation offerings, specifically those focused on people and business outcomes.

“Adopt & Embrace don’t actually deploy the technology, they specifically focus on the human aspects of technology change, adoption, and business improvement. This is something we have always done but Adopt & Embrace take it to the next level,” Rapid Circle Australia CEO Stewart Bairstow said.

“Rapid Circle is on a mission to help customers unlock the full potential of the cloud and embed the right mindset, skillset and toolset to thrive in the rapid circle of change. We are very excited to welcome Adopt & Embrace to significantly enhance our efforts to help customers improve their digital dexterity and amplify impact.”

Adopt & Embrace was founded in 2015 by Paul Woods and has been responsible for helping to deliver projects with customers such as Youi and Deloitte.

Bairstow also advised that Rapid Circle will deploy 10 Adopt & Embrace staff to its existing change management practice across Australia - Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth, and New Zealand. Woods will continue to drive thought leadership and growth as part of the Adopt & Embrace business unit.

“Becoming part of Rapid Circle helps us accelerate our ambition to make an impact on a global scale. Along with the team, I am excited about the opportunities this opens to grow together with Rapid Circle, and to unlock even more value for our shared customers,” Woods said.

Financial terms of the deal haven't been disclosed.

This is the second acquisition this year for Rapid Circle after successfully acquiring and integrating Insync Technology in March.