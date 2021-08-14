Commvault’s regional Ingram Micro partnership comes to A/NZ

Singapore and Malaysia were the first two countries to receive access to Commvault’s offerings via Ingram Micro. Now, partners in A/NZ can gain access too.

Praveen Sahai (Commvault) Credit: Commvault

At the beginning of July, data protection and management solutions vendor Commvault named Ingram Micro as a master regional distributor for several key markets across Asia Pacific. Now, the partnership has gone live in Australia and New Zealand.

When the non-exclusive regional partnership was first announced, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore were identified as the regions where the distribution alliance would be rolled out.

Singapore and Malaysia were the first two countries to receive access to Commvault’s offerings via Ingram Micro. Now, partners in A/NZ can gain access too.

Broadly, the regional distributor agreement enables Ingram Micro’s network of resellers and managed service providers to offer Commvault’s growing software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based backup and recovery solutions across various simple, flexible and scalable consumption models.

At the same time, Commvault is leveraging Ingram Micro’s regional presence to expand and land new customers, unlocking the substantial market opportunity across Asia, especially in Australia and New Zealand, where cloud migration and backup-as-a-service (BaaS) adoption are accelerating.

In turn, Ingram Micro is providing a one-stop partner enablement, end-to-end fulfilment service, with sales and pre-sales to complement Commvault’s existing partner ecosystem and expand its market reach and coverage across the Tasman.

Distribution partners play an increasingly significant role in Commvault’s strategic move to strengthen its partner ecosystem and grow its customer base as it works to expand the reach of its Metallic BaaS offering in Australia and New Zealand.

In March this year, Commvault detailed how it was pressing ahead with plans to drive SaaS adoption via the channel, backed by the pursuit of new customer logos and the addition of a regionally focused distribution strategy.

The move is anchored around Metallic, which was first unveiled in late 2019 and recently enhanced with storage, back-up and security features.

According to Commvault Asia Pacific, Japan and China vice president of channels, alliances and service provider Praveen Sahai, the Metallic offering, as a SaaS product, is an increasingly important part of the vendor's business.

“Large systems integrators in Australia [and New Zealand], most of them have already taken a step towards becoming a multicloud integrator, and that process has pushed product companies like ours to look seriously at SaaS offerings," Sahai told ARN, noting that some integrators combine Commvault's on-premises offerings with its more recent SaaS offering.

For Ingram Micro, the Metallic product provides a notable addition to its cloud marketplace, which is a major part of the company's ongoing evolution.

"We’ve integrated Metallic in our cloud marketplace," Tim Ament, Ingram Micro senior vice president and country chief executive for Australia and New Zealand, told ARN. "We can couple solutions together to provide that backup and security of the data."

According to Ament, Ingram Micro Cloud is the distributor's number one area of investment globally, and it continues to make further investments in it. To date, it has plugged over 6,000 man hours of development into the marketplace.

"It’s our leading strategy; coupled with both on-prem solutions and the cloud marketplace, it represents the logical choice of partners from a vendor perspective and resellers, coverage from edge to cloud," he said.

David Rajkovic, area vice president of Commvault A/NZ, said that Commvault’s data protection offerings, together with Ingram Micro’s distributor leadership, will see the two companies jointly open new markets through an expanded channel network.

"It will also see more customers protect their critical data assets with Commvault’s best of breed technology and help our channel partners grow their business with Commvault through a rich set of value-added data management services," he added.

