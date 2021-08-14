Avec crowns Adrian Tyler as A/NZ executive director

Tyler will work alongside the Avec team to significantly increase its capability.

Adrian Tyler (Avec) Credit: Avec

Perth-born specialist IT project delivery company Avec has crowned Adrian Tyler as its executive director for the Australia and New Zealand region.

Tyler joins Avec from allaboutXpert and previously served as the president of the board of directors for the Project Management Institute in Queensland and TechnologyOne.

In the newly created role, Tyler will work alongside the Avec team and its managing director, Dennis Grant, in an effort to significantly increase Avec’s capability to provide digital solutions across its client base and new markets including the smart cities sector in A/NZ.

Avec also has office locations across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane in Australia, as well as Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.

“Disruption of well-established project delivery services companies relying on traditional approaches is happening right now, particularly with the evolution of agile and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings,” Tyler said.

“We have access to potentially the largest pool of project delivery professionals in Australia, through our group company Talent, who support our delivery of high-value customer outcomes, fully supported by Avec’s expert consulting leadership team.”

Grant added he has worked with Tyler on a number of projects previously, particularly as the two worked together at allaboutXpert.

“It’s great to have a person with Adrian’s ability and pedigree join the team,” he said. “I look forward to the thought leadership and innovation he will bring across both our traditional and disruptive delivery offerings.”

Avec is a subsidiary of tech recruitment agency Talent International, which embarked on a strategic refresh of the business unit last year with Grant’s appointment.

“We feel the market is crying out for a more pragmatic and agenda-free approach that can deliver cost-effective solutions in a timely manner,” Talent founder and chief executive Richard Earl said at the time.