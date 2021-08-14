N-able's Jamie Deveaux heads up Augmentt’s APAC expansion

The local presence means that Augmentt customers in the local region will now benefit from 24/7 support.

Jamie Deveaux (Augmentt) Credit: IDG

Canadian software-as-a-service (SaaS) management solution provider Augmentt Technology has tapped former N-able Asia Pacific (APAC) sales director Jamie Deveaux to head up sales across the APAC region.

Based in Ottawa, Augmentt is a SaaS application management platform provider that focuses on servicing managed service providers (MSPs) by helping them understand SaaS usage, enforce security policies and reduce technician error with least privileged access.

The company was founded in 2020 by CEO Derik Belair, who was previously vice president at SolarWinds, leading the digital marketing strategy for SolarWinds’ Cloud division. In July this year, SolarWinds spun off its MSP business into a separately traded public company named N-able.

It was also in July when Deveaux, who had been involved with the N-able business under its various iterations in a variety of positions since March 2012, stepped into his new role with Augmentt.

At the same time, former Malwarebytes Asia Pacific vice president Matthew Drake stepped into the role of N-able senior sales director for the APAC region, replacing Deveaux at the freshly spun-off business.

Now, Deveaux is working to build out the SaaS management start-up's presence across the APAC region from Sydney, where the company has opened a new office.

While Augmentt has already been doing business in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) and, more broadly APAC, the addition of a sales office will create an important local presence for the rapidly growing company.

Specifically, the local presence means that Augmentt customers in the local region will now benefit from 24/7 support and greater traction for buying groups, as well as local events and outreach.

“We’ve planted a flag here to ensure that as we work with a maturing MSP market to scale our business, we do that locally,” said Deveaux. “It also ensures our partners have the best experience as we look to additional regions to dominate the SaaS management space globally.

“MSPs can deal directly with customer service and sales...in Australia and can reach out for support around the clock. That level of local presence is a clear indication of the company’s commitment in developing the region,” he added.

According to Belair, the strategic sales expansion is a direct result of market momentum and the company’s commitment to having a local presence.

“Our goal is to give MSPs anywhere in the world complete visibility and total SaaS control of their customers’ solution ecosystems, from a single platform,” Belair said.

“We are the only channel-enabled SaaS management solution on the market today, and we’re innovating at a rapid clip to serve as a single source of truth for MSPs when it comes to delivering secure SaaS management,” he added.