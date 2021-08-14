Kiwi medtechs combine as analytics house DrInfo sells to Medtech Global

DrInfo provides critical analytics to hundreds of GP practices.

Geoffrey Sayer (Medtech Global) Credit: Microsoft

Auckland-based general practice management systems company Medtech Global has purchased primary health analytics firm DrInfo.

DrInfo, also based in Auckland, provides critical analytics to hundreds of GP practices, as well as primary health organisations and district health boards throughout New Zealand.

“This purchase will strengthen Medtech’s offering in the market and provide added value and tools for GPs to deliver 'healthier care' to all their patients," said Medtech managing director and CEO Geoffrey Sayer.

"Over time DrInfo will be better integrated into the Medtech practice management system.”

That process could be eased by another Medtech development. Last month, Medtech Global launched an interoperability platform dubbed ALEX, short for application layer exchange.

ALEX acts as a hub that connects practice management systems with third parties, giving both practices and patients the ability to choose services and solutions.

“We wanted to service different models of care and enable our platform to integrate with any practice’s existing technology system," Sayer said at the time.

Developing, hosting and marketing a product could cost millions of dollars, with contracts needing to be negotiated separately and expensive single-use proprietary interfaces needed to get access.

"The current lack of integration is stifling innovation," Sayer said. "Many smart tech entrepreneurs offering unique benefits to patients and practitioners face cost barriers to getting into the market."

ALEX was built and hosted in Microsoft's Azure cloud using a Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources health data application programming interface.

Microsoft partners Aura and Umbrellar supported Medtech with technical advice to make ALEX a reality.

DrInfo lightens the administration burden and boosts the workflow efficiency in GP practices by providing accurate and critical information on enrolments and capitation optimisation, missing funding, recalls, treatment harm prevention, population health targets and pathology monitoring.

Audits look for patients who are due for screenings, preventative care, inoculations, or ongoing monitoring and includes patient contact and recall tools to ensure that practices can easily monitor the patients who need to be seen.

Almost half of GP practices in New Zealand already using DrInfo, Medtech said.

Sam Jacobs, director of DrInfo, said it is the right time to sell and given that Medtech supported more than 85 per cent of general practices in New Zealand, there were enormous benefits to both practices and patients in adding DrInfo to the Medtech ecosystem.

The DrInfo purchase price was not disclosed.