Dialpad picks Kordia as Kiwi telco partner

Murray Goodman (Kordia) Credit: Kordia

Communications and collaboration vendor Dialpad has chosen Kordia to be its local telco partner, a move that follows the vendor’s efforts to further establish itself in the New Zealand market after securing US$100 million in Series E funding.

Dialpad bills itself as an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cloud calling platform targeted at businesses ranging from one-person small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to global, enterprise organisations.

The vendor’s product offering covers voice, video, messages and meetings across existing devices, with AI-powered call recording and transcription.

According to Murray Goodman, Kordia head of product, multiple Kordia clients have expressed strong interest in Dialpad.

“With Dialpad, our customers can utilise a single platform designed to provide next-level communications and fill an obvious gap in the service-related industry,” he said. “This is a solution which has market demand right off the bat.”

Kordia will not only become a Dialpad reseller under the terms of the new deal, but will also become the New Zealand Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) or calling provider for every local Dialpad implementation.

Previously, SIP trunking was provided out of Australia.

This element will extend to existing Dialpad users, which include Kiwi software companies like Xero, Trade Me and Vend.

For Benjamin Relf, Dialpad country lead, teaming up with Kordia made sense on a number of levels.

“Kordia has a rock-solid track record in network reliability, with 24/7 monitoring and network protection via Kordia’s Security Operations Centre,” Relf said.

“Building Dialpad solutions on Kordia’s foundation delivers a sound value proposition, which brings confidence that we can expect rapid expansion of our local reach through the new partnership,” he added.