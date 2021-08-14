Rackspace A/NZ boss passes the torch to new blood

Maronese has been with the company since December 2020.

Angeline Maronese (Rackspace Technology) Credit: Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology has promoted Angeline Maronese to managing director of Australia and New Zealand, with former MD Sean Girvin moving up to the Americas and Canada.

In the role, Maronese will be responsible for promoting Rackspace as a partner of choice for multicloud services and emerging technology models.

She comes into the role after eight months with the managed cloud provider, where she was most recently the company’s director of sales.

“It is an honour to step into this position at Rackspace Technology at a time of such exciting growth for the organisation,” said Maronese. “I look forward to building on strong foundations and leading this high calibre team to continue making an impact that matters.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to assist our customers and partners on their digital transformation journey, accelerate the value of the cloud and ensure Rackspace Technology continues to be recognised as the best partner in the marketplace, helping companies on their journey to get the most out of their cloud investment.”

Meanwhile, Sean Girvin has been promoted to head of acquisition sales and managing director for Canada to drive the provider’s growth globally, as well as establishing local teams.

Credit: Rackspace Technology Sean Girvin (Rackspace Technology)

"I'm extremely pleased of our success to date and believe now is the perfect time to pass the baton to Angeline," Girvin said. “She has the experience to continue pushing Rackspace Technology’s mission and to take our operations, offerings and partnerships to the next level.



“It’s been an absolute privilege to help step change the business for the past two years, and to work with so many great people, partners and clients to succeed in their digital ambitions.

“As much as I love Australia and NZ, I am very much looking forward to this opportunity both in scale and challenge. Having being born and raised in Canada it is also a bit of homecoming of sorts."

Sandeep Bhargava, managing director for Asia Pacific and Japan, added that Maronese brings “a wealth of IT experience and outstanding track record for leading and transforming businesses”.

“We are confident she will accelerate Rackspace Technology’s success and contribute to the growth and client success outcomes that will define our next phase of growth," he said.

Indeed, prior to her appointment at Rackspace in December 2020, Maronese was at Accenture. She also has experience at DXC Technology, Hewlett-Packard prior to its split and EDS, an HP Company, coming to over 20 years of experience in total.

“I would also like to thank Sean for his contributions to the region and wish him the best as he takes on his new role,” Bhargava added.