Ingram Micro takes its Showcase on the road to regional centres

Jason Langley (Ingram Micro) Credit: Supplied

After cancelling its annual Showcase event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, major distributor Ingram Micro is bringing it back again, but with a twist.

Instead of drawing its partners into Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, from 4 August the Showcase is taking to the road, visiting 10 cities and regions from Auckland to Dunedin.

As well as increasing the event's reach, the new approach also mitigates the risk presented to large, concentrated events by sudden or unanticipated lockdowns.

“Enormous effort and cost go into the production of large-scale events and when it cannot proceed, it is not only an inconvenience for delegates, but a real blow for hosts and sponsors,” managing director Jason Langley.

Langley said he was pleased to see Showcase back in physical format.

“This has always been a popular event as it gives resellers and vendors an ideal opportunity to network, build relationships, learn and share,” he said.

“It’s where a lot of business is done.”

Langley described the pandemic response of the technology industry as "incredibly resilient".

Innovation and drive could be seen throughout the channel, with vendors, distribution and partners working together to "keep the wheels of industry turning", he said.

"But at the same time, we’ve all missed the 'in person' interaction, which is why I’m thrilled to announce the presentation of Showcase On The Road 2021 in a town or city near you.”

The series (schedule here) was designed as a more intimate, hands-on Showcase, still with plenty of variety and a lot of content packed into a half day.



Visitors can expect exhibits and presentations from vendors including Logitech, Microsoft, Trend Micro, Fortinet, Amazon Web Services (AWS), HPE and more covering the latest technologies, products and services.

This would help new and existing resellers could discover solutions to take to market and grow customer value.



Plenary sessions cover the latest trends, insights, and developments, with refreshment breaks providing time for informal engagement.