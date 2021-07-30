Transformation consultancy Sourced Group opens a beachhead Kiwi office

Tim Baguley (Sourced Group) Credit: Supplied

Sourced Group, an IT consultancy specialising in large-scale cloud transformations, is setting its sights on the New Zealand market.

In addition to offices in Australia, Canada, Singapore and Malaysia, Amdocs-owned Sourced has opened its first dedicated office in Auckland to support growth in New Zealand and an expanded local team.

The new regional office will provide a collaboration hub for existing team members, clients and partners while facilitating further expansion over the coming months.

Sourced, which first launched in Sydney 11 years ago, is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) premier consulting partner with an almost ten-year relationship with the cloud giant.

It is also a top-tier partner with Google Cloud and Microsoft.

The NZ expansion is being spearheaded by Tim Baguley, managing director for A/NZ, and follows Sourced Group’s A$75 million acquisition by Amdocs in May.

Baguley told Reseller News that Sourced was cloud agnostic and had been working with both Google and AWS so far in the NZ market.



"We focus on customer outcomes and recommend the best technologies for them," he said.

Sourced, which claimed particular strengths in highly regulated industries such as financial services, already had people on the ground in Auckland and Wellington.

“We have established an incredibly talented team in New Zealand,” said Baguley.



Davinia Simon, head of channels and alliances A/NZ at AWS, said the company had seen first-hand the cloud transformations that Sourced helped lead for regulated industry customers.

"It’s great to see Sourced expand their presence to New Zealand, where I expect they will provide the same level of expertise and knowledge they are known for globally,” Simon said.

Baguley said when it comes to "risk-averse enterprises", Sourced continued to lead the way in public cloud adoption.

Online auction and classifieds website Trade Me was one local firm that had been working with Sourced to deliver critical customer-facing applications on cloud for the past year.

Sourced had worked alongside Google Professional Services to help rebuild Trade Me on Google Cloud, Baguley said.

Trade Me's chief technology officer, Paolo Ragone, said Sourced was selected for their "in-depth knowledge and hands-on approach".

Sourced said it was actively hiring in the Auckland hub and remote roles would be available throughout New Zealand as the business expanded.

