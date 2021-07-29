Datacom and Lavabox join Salesforce cloud reseller programme

Tara Ridley (Salesforce) Credit: IDG

CRM and enterprise software giant Salesforce has recruited Datacom and LavaBox to its cloud reseller programme, which was launched earlier this year.

The programme allows partners to offer Salesforce licences directly to a customer via a reseller agreement, providing customers with flexibility and choice to procure based on their business needs and through a single relationship.

Datacom and LavaBox are both long term consulting partners of Salesforce who have now expanded their offering to be official cloud reseller partners.

Aimed primarily at small and medium sized businesses, the reseller program expanded the ability of Salesforce’s partners to support customers in their digital transformations.



Datacom’s joint customers with Salesforce include the University of Waikato. LavaBox’s joint customers include Booster, Masterpet and St John NZ.

Being able to transact directly with Salesforce consulting partners helped more businesses access the power of the platform, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic promoted digital transformation to the top of the tech agenda.

“The digital imperative has never been more compelling, many businesses have gone from digital-maybe to digital-first almost overnight," said Tara Ridley, vice president, alliances and channels, Salesforce Australia and New Zealand.

"The cloud reseller programme is crucial to helping more businesses accelerate their transformations by giving us new reach and scale through our partners.”

As reported earlier this week, Salesforce's local and A/NZ regional business is experiencing close to 50 per cent year-on-year growth with New Zealand overachieving even on that.

“Becoming a Salesforce reseller is a natural progression to what has already been a long and very successful partnership between Datacom and Salesforce," said Craig Skinner, associate director Salesforce practice at Datacom.

"It allows us to deliver more value to our customers whilst providing a more holistic solution and simplified experience.”

LavaBox managing director Justin Lanigan said the programme allowed the company to engage with customers earlier in their transformation journey, before they’re ready to talk to software vendors.

"By working alongside clients end-to-end, from strategy to execution, we can help make digital transformation a reality for aspirational Kiwi businesses,” he said.