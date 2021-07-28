HP targets new compute models for hybrid work with Teradici buy

Teradici’s offering enables users to securely access high-performance computing from any PC, Chromebook or tablet.

Credit: Dreamstime

HP Inc. has acquired remote computing software provider Teradici Corporation, a move it hopes will see it enhance its personal systems capabilities through new compute models and services tailored for hybrid work.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Teradici lays claim to the PC-over-IP (PCoIP) remote display protocol, designed to deliver desktops and workstations from a data centre or public cloud to end users, with high levels of security, responsiveness and fidelity.

PCoIP technology uses advanced display compression to provide end users with on-premises or cloud-based virtual machines as a convenient alternative to local computers, according to Teradici.

The technology’s virtual workspace architecture compresses, encrypts and transmits only pixels to a broad range of software clients, mobile clients, thin clients and stateless PCoIP Zero Clients, providing a highly secure enterprise environment.

According to HP, Teradici’s offering enables users to securely access high-performance computing from any PC, Chromebook or tablet.

“Teradici’s cutting-edge technology has long been at the forefront of secure, high-performance virtual computing,” said Alex Cho, HP personal systems president.

“Their world-class talent, industry-leading IP, and strong integrations with all major public cloud providers will expand our addressable market, and meet growing customer needs for more mobile, flexible, and secure computing solutions.

“We look forward to welcoming the Teradici team to HP,” he added.

From HP’s perpective, Teradici brings a complementary set of capabilities focused on cloud PCs and virtual workstations.

Combining the company’s offering with HP’s existing remote access solutions is expected to enable the vendor to offer a broader remote compute platform that spans on-premises and cloud solutions from any type of device.

According to Teradici CEO David Smith, the company has long admired HP, and is pleased to be joining the vendor through the acquisition.

“HP’s strong culture of innovation, customer-centricity, and corporate values aligns extremely well with our mission at Teradici and this deal will significantly expand our global reach and drive new sources of innovation,” Smith said.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021, pending regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.

Financial terms of the transaction have not disclosed.

In February, HP announced its acquisition of the HyperX brand of gaming peripherals from Kingston for US$425 million.

HyperX crafts a wide array of PC accessories, including the HyperX Cloud Alpha. The company also creates gaming-focused keyboards, mice, microphones, earbuds, and even Qi wireless chargers.

In July, it was revealed that Lenovo had edged out HP for first place in the global traditional PC market during the second quarter of 2021, with less than 2 per cent difference between the vendors in terms of market share.