Umbrellar scores advanced server migration to Azure endorsement from Microsoft

Dave Howden (Umbrellar) Credit: Supplied

Kiwi cloud solutions provider Umbrellar has joined The Instillery and CCL in being recognised as a leader in server migrations to Microsoft's Azure cloud.

The endorsement was a validation of Umbrellar’s knowledge, experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads, the company said today.

Advanced specialisations are awarded to partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, They also have to pass a third-party audit of their migration, security and deployment practices.

“This is an amazing recognition of the capability and hard work of the Umbrellar CloudOps team," Umbrellar CEO Dave Howden said.

Customers seeking to modernise applications and infrastructure, looked to Umbrellar and its partner ecosystem for guidance on the most efficient, effective ways to adopt cloud technologies.

"This advanced specialisation from Microsoft enables our customers and CSP partners to move to the Azure platform with greater agility and confidence — knowing they have a trusted advisor with the technical expertise and resources to assess, plan, and migrate their workloads to the cloud.”

Matt Bostwick, partner director at Microsoft New Zealand, said there had been a dramatic acceleration in cloud migration over the past year as New Zealand organisations caught on to the benefits of Azure to modernise their operations, boost security and harness the scale of public cloud.

"Our research has shown public cloud services are set to add $30 billion to the economy and 102,000 extra jobs over the next four years, which wouldn’t be possible without partners like Umbrellar driving change and supporting their customers every step of the way to get the most out of cloud services,” Bostwick said.

Umbrellar now boasted over 180 certifications across 10 Microsoft gold competencies.

