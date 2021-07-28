Datacom becomes first New Zealand member of SAP's AppHaus network

SAP's AppHaus network to open in New Zealand with the launch of a new creative centre.

Phil Cameron (SAP NZ) Credit: upplied

German ERP giant SAP is opening an AppHaus in New Zealand with the launch of a new creative centre set within Datacom’s home in central Auckland, dubbed Tahi.

The centre will provide local organisations with a space to co-innovate, focusing on user experience design.

The SAP AppHaus network is a community of 19 creative spaces, so far, run by SAP or like-minded SAP partners worldwide helping to humanise business software and ensure that innovation gets into the hands of end users.

The goal of the network is to put people into the centre of all engagements by using the SAP Business Technology Platform, a single platform for both cloud and hybrid environments that includes hundreds of pre-built integrations for SAP and third-party applications.

The network helps ensure that creative spaces and innovation services are available in all regions to organisations that use SAP solutions.

“At Datacom we look for solutions for our clients’ needs and with the SAP AppHaus Network we hope to open up a whole new way of working with our partners on solutions that really deliver for our customers,” said Sunny Katira, Datacom New Zealand’s director of application services.

“It is becoming increasingly important for organisations to put people at the heart of their innovation processes,” said Phil Cameron, managing director for SAP New Zealand.

“We are excited to partner with Datacom on the launch of its centre in Tahi and to help energise, refresh and re-define how New Zealand organisations approach creativity and the end-user experience.”

