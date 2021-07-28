VMware’s Alister Dias tapped to head up Google Cloud in A/NZ

Comes as the vendor officially launches its Melbourne cloud region.

Alister Dias (Google Cloud) Credit: VMware

Google Cloud has named former VMware Asia Pacific and Japan networking and security vice president Alister Dias as its new vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

In his new role, Dias has been tasked with driving the company’s go-to-market strategy, deepening key customer and partner relationships and being responsible for operational execution across the A/NZ region.

Based in Sydney, Dias will help customers accelerate digital transformation initiatives through Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace.

“I’m thrilled to embark on this new journey," Dias said. "Google Cloud’s innovative technology and industry-based solutions support some of the most digitally advanced organisations in the region. I’m excited to continue this growth and support even more A/NZ businesses.”

Dias comes to the role after more than five years with VMware, where he held a number of roles. He left the virtualisation vendor in mid-July.

“Alister Dias, vice president, networking and security for VMware in APJ, has made a personal career decision to leave the company, effective July 16. We thank Alister for his passion and commitment and wish him well,” a spokesperson for VMware told ARN at the time.

Prior to VMware, Dias was vice president and managing director for EMC Australia and New Zealand, a role he held for over five years. He has also done time at CA Technologies and Soft Centre.

Dias’ appointment comes roughly a month after former Google Cloud A/NZ and Asia Pacific industry verticals vice president Mark Innes left his role. Innes joined Google Cloud from Salesforce in November 2019.

“Alister brings a wealth of experience to this role, blending proven technical and sales expertise with people and culture-centric leadership skills,” said Karan Bajwa, vice president of Google Cloud for Asia Pacific. “He joins us at an exciting time of growth as we build on our momentum working with enterprise and digital native customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand.”

The new appointment comes as Google Cloud officially launches its cloud platform region in Melbourne, almost four years after first bringing a physical region to Australia.

The new region, which also comes with a point of presence in New Zealand, joins a host of new regions across the world, including Doha, Qatar; Milan and Turin in Italy; Paris, France; Santiago, Chile; and Madrid, Spain.