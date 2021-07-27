DXC launches consumption service for VMware Cloud on AWS

A/NZ customers will be able to migrate and extend their existing VMware environments to AWS.

Seelan Nayagam (DXC) Credit: DXC

DXC Technology has launched its ‘pay-per-use' cloud consumption service model for Australia and New Zealand in what it calls a first for the region.

The move will come as part of DXC’s hybrid cloud and multi-cloud offering, expanding upon its partnerships with VMware and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As a result, A/NZ customers will be able to migrate and extend their existing VMware environments to AWS while keeping their mission-critical infrastructure on-premises.

“90 per cent of businesses see cloud as central to becoming more resilient, seeking technical and commercial innovation to help them achieve business efficiencies,” said Seelan Nayagam, president Asia Pacific at DXC Technology.

“With this new platform, our customers will be able to modernise from the core and migrate their workloads seamlessly to the cloud, taking advantage of scalability and cost benefits.”

VMware Cloud on AWS brings VMware’s software-defined data centre software to AWS and enables customers to run production applications across VMware vSphere-based private, public and hybrid cloud environments. DXC is the first VMware partner in region to offer the platform at scale.

“AWS is pleased to work with DXC to make VMware Cloud on AWS more accessible to tens of thousands of smaller organisations, helping them to modernise and transform faster and at a fraction of the cost,” said Corrie Briscoe, director of AWS partners and alliances for AWS Singapore.

“DXC has innovated on behalf of customers to offer VMware Cloud on AWS, accelerating transformation, reducing risk, cost, and disruption for the business.”