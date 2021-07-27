Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise names new A/NZ lead

Takes on the role formerly held by Karl Sice.

Maud Holvast (ALE) Credit: ALE

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has appointed a new country business leader for Australia and New Zealand in the form of Maud Holvast.



Formerly country business manager of ALE in the Netherlands, Holvast moved to Sydney in 2013 to lead the A/NZ region as vice president until 2017.

She then held leadership roles for ALE’s Healthcare division across A/NZ and Asia Pacific, whereby she was tasked with “diversifying the portfolio and go-to-market to better match customers’ needs”.



The appointment comes two months following the departure of former head Karl Sice to Arrow ECS, with Holvast now tasked with driving “top-line and transformation” in the business.



“Improvements in technology, combined with the global health crisis, have driven accelerated changes in user and organisational behaviour,” she said. “Agile organisations with a true customer focus, as well as quick learning and decision cycles and empowered teams, are set to thrive.

“What I love about ALE is that we come with 100 years of experience and have shown a clear capability for adaptation throughout. I’m proud to lead our local agile ALE team. Together with our business partners, we are here to support our customers through their accelerated cycles of change.”

Pierre Samson, ALE SVP for APAC, called Holvast a “seasoned leader with a strong track record”.

“Her leadership style aligns well with ALE’s cultural values of customer focus, reliability, speed and agility,” he added. “As a result, Maud enjoys great support and relations with our customers and the wider ALE organisation.



"I’m pleased to welcome her to our diverse and committed APAC Leadership team.”