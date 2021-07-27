Hong Kong-based Vega Global buys Kiwi conferencing specialist Kodum

Buyout of Kodum builds out Vega Global's network as market shifts.

Andrew Green (Kodum) Credit: Supplied

Hong Kong based audio-visual and conferencing specialist Vega Global has bought Auckland-based Kodum, which provides similar services services in A/NZ and the Pacific Islands.

Vega said the deal, made for an undisclosed sum, would expand its services across the region and better service multi-national clients.

Kodum boasts over 16 years’ experience in providing audio-visual, automation and conferencing solutions that connect, unify and engage customers.

Vega has more than 600 staff in regional offices in over 16 APAC locations.

Kodum executive Andrew Green will take on the position of CEO of Vega Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, while Vega Australia country manager Nikolce Blazevski is being promoted to global project director.

"This fusion fast tracks Kodum’s transformational journey and will deliver great opportunities for not only our customers but also our team," Green said.

"Strategically, this elevates us beyond the traditional AV integrators whilst pushing us further into IT markets, enabling us to offer unique and expanded services.”

The addition of Kodum strengthened and expanded Vega's global network and extended its service offerings to cater to a growing client base.

"Vega Global and Kodum share similar values and approach to customer service, and a desire to integrate best practice digital solutions that help companies connect, collaborate, and work more efficiently," said Matthew Deayton, deputy CEO of Vega Global.

"This partnership is a seamless way to build out our industry leading capabilities and better support our clients in the A/NZ and Pacific Islands market,"

Further, both Vega and Kodum identified a shift in the AV market towards IT as a key opportunity.

Both businesses were developing their in-house abilities to address that shift and elevate their services to deliver relevant digital solutions.

The combined entities' long-standing relationships with major manufacturers ensured clients would be receiving a tier 1 supply chain experience and preferential support.

Kodum's chief suppliers include NEC, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, Epson, Samsung, AWS and Cisco Meraki.