ASX-listed Xero wins 200-practice strong DFK Group as global partner

Global partner status is a new way to recognise agreements with large enterprise firms or associations.

Rachael Powell (Xero) Credit: Supplied

Cloud accounting service provider Xero is now the accounting platform of choice for DFK’s 200 independent member accounting firms in 90 countries globally.

Paul Fiumara, DFK International vice president Asia Pacific led DFK and ASX-listed Xero into pursuing the global partnership having successfully implemented similar regional arrangements.

“Implementing Xero at a regional level was a resounding success, enhancing the lives of both our clients and member firms alike," Fiumara said,

"This proved the exceptional value of being partners with Xero, and the potential to extend this value further by being recognised as a Xero global partner.”

The deal could also deliver impetus to Wellington-based Xero's efforts to penetrate the US market because DFK has 20 member practises there.



The Xero global partner status was launched in March as a new way to recognise global agreements with large enterprise accounting firms or associations.

Rachael Powell, Xero's chief customer officer, said the company was looking forward to deepening its existing relationships with DFK and its member firms and working with those who were new partners of Xero.

“We’re excited to be partnering on a global level to empower DFK’s member firms to drive insightful conversations with their clients, using up-to-date information in Xero," she said.

"These accurate financial insights, coupled with expert knowledge from their advisor, enables small businesses to focus on their goals such as growing their business, exploring new markets, or improving processes.”

Martin Sharp, executive director at DFK International, said working with Xero would equip advisors in the DFK network with up-to-date financial data that allowed them to provide valuable, tailored support to their clients.

Local DFK member firms who sign a Xero adoption agreement will get access to a range of benefits that provide them with service and support from Xero as part of the global partner deal.



