Datacom seals partnership with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Effort aims to deliver a pathway into the tech sector for more young Māori.

Justin Gray (Datacom) and Arihia Bennett (Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu) sign the memorandum of understanding. Credit: Supplied

Datacom Group and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu have signed a strategic partnership to deliver a series of tech projects and a new pathway for Māori youth in the tech sector.

The agreement, which was inked yesterday, will see the South Island iwi and New Zealand’s largest home-grown technology provider working together to embrace new channels for training and development, Datacom Group CEO Greg Davidson said.

The kaupapa (principle or policy) will help Datacom to better understand the needs of Māori in the tech sector.

“By working with Ngāi Tahu, Datacom sees this partnership as an opportunity to enable more young Māori mokopuna to find a pathway into the tech sector," Davidson said.

"We are actively working to create opportunities to consider a career in the sector and to see organisations where they thrive and won’t have to leave their identity at the door.”

The partnership will see Datacom offer training and placements for Ngāi Tahu rangatahi (youth) and support Ngāi Tahu by developing the tribal council’s technical capability.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu chief executive officer Arihia Bennett said the partnership would provide exciting opportunities for Ngāi Tahu whānau to take advantage of new and emerging technologies.

“This partnership will help us to identify and share leading technology solutions with hapū and whānau across the Ngāi Tahu takiwā [tribal region]," Bennett said.

“We’re particularly excited to create and discover new opportunities to support our rangatahi to build a career in the technology sector. By working together at a mana to mana level, we can weave new technologies into our operations, and share insights into Te Ao Māori with Datacom."

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is the governance organisation of Ngāi Tahu following the Treaty of Waitangi settlement between the iwi and the New Zealand Government in 1998.

Ngāi Tahu owns Ngai Tahu Holdings which has $1.5 billion in interests in tourism, fisheries, property and forestry among other investments.

After enjoying years of gains, Ngāi Tahu Holdings posted a net loss of $25.7 million for the financial year to 30 June, 2020, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism.

Datacom signaled it would focus on developing talent when it announced its annual results to 31 March earlier this month.