Insentra signs up app modernisation platform Rimo3

Insentra's Ronnie Altit Credit: Insentra

Channel services provider Insentra has partnered up with UK-headquartered independent software vendor (ISV) Rimo3 for regional distribution.

According to Insentra, the “exclusive distribution partnership” will give its partners access to Rimo3’s application modernisation platform, which allows optimisation and migration. The deal marks the first time Rimo3 has been sold by a third party in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Insentra added that the partner need had stemmed from the difficulties of managing cumulative Windows updates across business apps.

“Rimo3 uniquely provides a single platform to analyse, automatically modernise and test applications at scale. Through this partnership we can address the growing demands of our partners and their clients to facilitate the rapid adoption of InTune, AVD, Microsoft Managed Desktop (MMD) and cloud PC,” said Ronnie Altit, CEO & co-founder of Insentra.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in London, Rimo3 is a software-as-a-service solution that enables automation for migrating, modernising and maintaining apps across all physical or virtual desktop workspaces.

Also boasting a US presence, Rimo3 is said to highlight user experience impacts from updates, enabling organisations to deploy updates rapidly and at scale.

Last year, Insentra also signed a similar distribution deal with digital enablement solution provider Nulia, the first deal of its kind in A/NZ.