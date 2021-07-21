Equinix taps Schneider Electric talent as APAC channel sales lead

Credit: Supplied

Data centre operator Equinix has appointed Sophie Ben Sadia as vice president of channel sales for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, coming over from Schneider Electric after more than four years.



In the role, Ben Sadia will be promoting awareness of various aspects of Equinix’s channel network through updates to team structure and tools such as the vendor’s Partner Direct Quoting tool.

She will also be highlighting partner alignment with target opportunities, like multicloud architecture and edge computing, and how channel players can achieve them.

In her most recent posting at Schneider Electric, she was the vendor’s vice president of channels and alliances and edge computing leader in its Secure Power Division for nearly four years.

Credit: Supplied Sophie Ben Saida (Equinix)

Before Schneider Electric, Ben Sadia spent nearly nine years at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and seven years at Alcatel before its merger.



“Equinix is never the whole solution, we cannot do everything by ourselves. It is essential that we team up with partners who can bring their own services and competencies into a solution,” Ben Sadia said.

“The relationship with our partner community is symbiotic and our goal is to make that relationship as integrated and effective as possible.

“With the digital transformation acceleration, our ecosystem is getting larger and richer. More digital leaders are seeing the impact of connecting to multiple ecosystems, including improving their value to end customers. We are very much complementing each other,” she added.

Ben Sadia's appointment coincides with others across the company including Orla Ni Chorcora for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Kevin Thames for the Americas.

These appointments are part of Equinix's changes to its global channel organisation, which have been occurring for more than a year, according to a blog post by the vendor's senior vice president of global channel Jules Johnston.

In the blog post, Johnston said Equinix has set various goals focusing on its partners, one of which includes to do more than 50 per cent of business through partners.