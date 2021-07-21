A glimpse of the future: Inland Revenue's ICT spending shows signs of normalising

Big-name suppliers to IRD's transformation may have to look elsewhere for future revenue.

Credit: Supplied

Inland Revenue has provided a glimpse of what its "business as usual" ICT spending could look like as the end of its $1.8 billion transformation programme nears.

In answer to Parliamentary questions, IRD has itemised the $1 million-plus contracts it awarded in the nine months to the end of March 2021, with many of the brands that have dominated previous lists either absent or winning less work.

Software quality work appears to be one part of the transformation that could have a longer tail, with primary provider Assurity Consulting topping the 2021 contract list so far, winning a new deal valued at $17.4 million, down from $21 million in each of the previous two full financial years.

The major software provider to IRD's new core tax system, US-based Fast Enterprises, does not feature in the 2021 list at all so far after scoring eight contracts worth $67.6 million in 2020.

It was a real estate rather than an ICT contract reported as IRD's second largest by value so far in 2021, a $7.9 million deal awarded to Cushman & Wakefield NZ.

Deloitte-owned SAP specialist Team Asparona came in third, with a $6.9 million contract after not featuring in IRD's 2020 list at all and winning a $1.5 million deal in 2019.

Oracle was fourth at $5.7 million so far in 2021 after being ranked 12th in 2020, with two contracts worth nearly double that, at $9.6 million.

Inland Revenue has been implementing new cloud-based enterprise software from Oracle with the help of Accenture.

Analytics and business intelligence software vendor SAS Institute filled out the top five with two contracts totalling $5 million, down from $10 million in 2020 and $16.2 million in 2019.

Spark ($4.6 million), Accenture ($3.4 million) and SAP ($1.3 million) also feature in the 2021 list.

Spark was awarded three contracts worth $9.7 million in 2020 while its Revera data centre and services unit, absent from the 2021 list so far, picked up another worth $9.9 million.



Accenture had been one of the major suppliers to the transformation programme, winning 11 contracts in 2020 valued at $32.6 million and five totalling $36.8 million in 2019.

As for SAP, where IRD selected Oracle to supply its new enterprise support systems, under time-pressure to vacate its Unisys-operated data centres, it opted to stay with incumbent SAP for payroll software, which is being migrated to the cloud.

"We have since investigated a number of options and have concluded that moving our existing payroll application to a cloud-based solution provided by SAP is the most viable approach," a spokesperson said in March.

Unisys NZ was absent from IRD's 2021 contract list altogether after winning four deals in 2020 totalling $32.5 million.

The company reported a revenue low of $43 million in the year to 31 December 2020 as it prepared to close its legacy local data centres, down from a strong $60.3 million in 2019.

Datacom was also absent so far in 2021 after picking up two contracts totalling $3.9 million in 2020.

In addition to the nine-month reporting cut-off date, IRD noted reported values were the initial value of the contract.



"[Contracts] may traverse a number of financial years, and exclude any financial impacts if the contract is extended past the initial contract term," the department said.