Parallels, WinZip parent Corel revamps channel program

Credit: Dreamstime

Corel, the software vendor parent behind Parallels and WinZip, has revamped its global partner program, bringing in a tiered structure to support channel players.

Bringing in silver, gold and platinum tiers, the updated program offers “invaluable resources and high profit margins,” the vendor claimed, as well as offering partners access to its brands, which includes virtualisation vendor Parallels, file archiver and compressor vendor WinZip, mind map creation tool MindManager and graphics design program CorelDRAW.

“Partners are a critical part of Corel’s business, and this new program has been created specifically to allow our friends in the channel to gain new revenue streams and customers, all with the goal to accelerate their profitability and growth,” said Andrea Johnston, Corel’s chief revenue officer.

“Drawing on the strengths of our incredible people, flexible processes and amazing products, Corel is thrilled to work together with our partners to empower knowledge workers with the tools they need to stay productive and succeed in today’s new world of work.”



Across all tiers, partners have access to Corel’s partner portal, which contains sales and marketing resources, including training and certifications, sales and technical resources, marketing collateral, blogs, case studies, data sheets and eBooks.

In addition, all partners receive quarterly sales training, deal registration, custom Urchin Tracking Module (UTM) code support, as well as pre-sales, technical and customer support.

Meanwhile, at the gold level, which requires two sales and technical certifications and an annual revenue goal of US$40,000, partners will gain access to not for resale (NFR) licences, partner locator listing on Corel websites, a dedicated account manager and the option to request marketing development funds (MDF) for co-marketing opportunities.

Then at the platinum level, available to those with four certifications and an annual revenue goal of US$100,000, channel players will also get lead sharing opportunities and a priority listing on Corel websites.