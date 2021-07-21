AWS launches partner training program

Will see partners become authorised to train customers on AWS.

Credit: ID 166316213 © Michael Vi | Dreamstime.com

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new program designed to help partners better equip customers with cloud expertise.

The cloud giant’s AWS Training Partner program will enable AWS customers to work with a single partner who can deliver and resell official AWS-authored training.

According to AWS, partners are selected based on their expertise and must continually meet or exceed “rigorous” criteria to maintain their status in the program. The scheme’s partners are located globally with a presence in over 78 countries.

“AWS Training Partners provide choice and convenience for AWS customers with flexible training options and local presence,” the provider said in a blog post.

The post also said that customers can select a partner through AWS Partner Solutions Finder based on location, tier, customer references, AWS Certifications and more.

“They’re equipped with an understanding of local markets and can deliver and/or resell training for your team in its preferred language(s),” the vendor added.

The announcement comes as AWS brings its IoT Core for LoRaWAN to the Asia Pacific (Sydney) and Asia Pacific (Tokyo) AWS regions, extending the footprint of the offering to five AWS regions globally.