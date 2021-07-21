CCL earns 'advanced service' badge for Windows and SQL server migration to Azure

Heather Graham (CCL) Credit: CCL

Spark-owned CCL has won a strategic "advanced specialisation" certification from Microsoft for Windows Server and SQL Server migration to Microsoft's Azure cloud service.

Heather Graham, CEO of CCL, said the accreditation was important for leading client digital transformation projects and further validated the company’s expertise in migrating Windows workloads to Azure.

“Cloud is a fundamental technology enabler as clients adopt hybrid ways of working and build on digital transformation initiatives” she said.

It was the deep Azure expertise within CCL's Leaven business unit that delivered the recognition.

Microsoft certifies partners with advanced specialisation once they have satisfied criteria for customer success, staff skills, and a third-party audit of their migration practices.



Microsoft's Azure offered efficiencies and scale, allowing companies to focus on their people rather than complex processes and moving parts, Graham said.

“Gaining this accreditation is further proof of our ability to design and execute migration strategies, supporting our vision of becoming New Zealand’s most trusted multi-cloud and IT services partner.”

The scale of Spark's clod and ICT services business became much more transparent in March courtesy of a presentation to investors.

The presentation revealed IT and managed services accounted for roughly a third of total group revenues, or around $1.1 billion.

Broken down, cloud revenue was $225 million, security $37 million, service management $158 million, procurement and partners $407 million, collaboration $65 million and managed data and networks $212 million.

Around the same time, CCL earned the Microsoft Azure virtual desktop (AVD) advanced specialisation, building on its collection of twelve Microsoft gold competencies.



Matt Bostwick, Microsoft New Zealand partner director, said the Windows Server and SQL Server migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation highlighted the partners who could be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.

"CCL clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud," he said.

CCL recently helped Metro Performance Glass (MPG) transition core infrastructure components supporting the publicly listed company’s business application "final measure" onto Azure.

Using Microsoft’s migration framework, CCL transitioned MPG’s on-premises infrastructure to PaaS equivalent services in Azure, boosting application resilience while reducing MPG’s operational overheads.

Nick Johnson, MPG’s chief information officer, said Microsoft Azure underpinned a programme of application and infrastructure modernisation.

As well as benefiting from CCL’s technical expertise, but MPG also realised greater benefits from the solution provided, he said.