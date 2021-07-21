Google Cloud honours top partners around the world

Credit: Dreamstime

Google Cloud has named its Partner Award winners for 2020, honouring partners around the world that it said achieved exceptional results under extraordinary circumstances.

“We have been inspired by how these partners have collaborated, innovated and supported our customers in truly incredible ways this past year,” said Google Cloud worldwide channel sales and global small- to medium-sized business (SMB) sales vice president Carolee Gearhart and Kevin Ichhpurani, Google Cloud global partner ecosystem and BD vice president, in a joint statement.

“Day in and day out, our Google Cloud partners work tirelessly to help make our customers as successful as possible, and we want to share our gratitude.

“We’re so grateful for the ways our partners are supporting the needs of our customers, and we look forward to welcoming many new partners into our network in 2021,” the pair said.

Among the global partner of the year winners was Deloitte, which took home the Services Partner of the Year gong, while fellow consulting giant Deloitte was named Public Sector Partner of the Year. French consulting multinational Capgemini won the Industry Solutions Partner of the Year and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was named Breakthrough Partner of the Year.

At the same time, Atos took home the Social Impact Partner of the Year award and DoiT International was awarded Reseller Partner of the Year honours.

Regional winners for last year included Searce, which was named Reseller Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific, as it was for the 2018 year. Singapore-headquartered CloudCover was another winner within Asia Pacific, which won the Services Partner of the Year award for the region.

Additionally, India’s Niveus was awarded the honour of Breakthrough Partner of the Year in Asia Pacific, while fellow Indian cloud services provider Shivaami took out the Expansion Partner of the Year gong for the region.

Meanwhile, Singaporean artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services provider Cloud Mile won the award for Public Sector Partner of the Year in Asia Pacific.

Google Cloud specialisation winners included Wipro, which was named Specialisation Partner of the Year in the application development category; Virtusa, which won Specialisation Partner of the Year in the cloud migration category; and HCL, which was recognised in the infrastructure category.