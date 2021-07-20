Westcon-Comstor NZ targets digital transformation with new offering

Dave Rosenberg (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Reseller News

Westcon-Comstor New Zealand is targeting a path to digital transformation for partners, with a new go-to-market initiative aimed at helping channel players unlock new revenue streams.

The new initiative, Westcon Next Generation Solutions (NGS), encompasses the distributor's four architecture pillars: security, collaboration, data centre and enterprise networking.

With a focus on solutions rather than specific vendor technologies, Westcon hopes to use the prism of the program to help partners identify the solutions best suited to them, their customers and their long-term strategies, from its portfolio.

Although the distributor has stressed the initiative is not focused specifically on vendor technologies, it does come with a host of specific vendor partners.

Indeed, since creating the NGS go-to-market business unit a few months ago, the distributor has onboarded a number of vendors across the four pillars, including BeyondTrust, Cato Networks, HashiCorp, Radware and Tenable, among others.

“These new vendors are real game-changers for our partners, particularly those who are looking to expand their offerings and increase revenue streams,” said Westcon-Comstor New Zealand managing director Dave Rosenberg. “Many of the new solution offerings are NG [next generation] vendors partnered with our more established vendors, opening up new vertical solutions for our partners.”

From Westcon-Comstor's persective, if partners want a way to provide a point of difference in the market, the Next Generation Solutions range provides an opening, with the potential for partners to broaden their reach into new verticals, while also adding value for their existing customers.

In February, Westcon-Comstor signed a distribution agreement with HashiCorp across Southeast Asia and New Zealand markets, enhancing focus on DevOps deployments across the enterprise.

In addition to New Zealand, the multi-country alliance spans Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, alongside the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

The move is designed to provide partners with access to the vendor’s full suite of solutions, built to help businesses leverage DevOps to accelerate cloud migration, manage hybrid infrastructure and develop applications.