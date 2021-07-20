Kordia appoints tech expert Ben Kepes to its board

Ben Kepes (Kordia Group) Credit: Supplied

State-owned enterprise Kordia Group has appointed technology analyst, consultant and commentator Ben Kepes to its board.

Kepes brings over a decade of experience, having served on the advisory boards of technology companies and as a winner of the Sir Peter Blake leadership award.

He is also on the boards of several non-profit and privately held companies in New Zealand, including the Ᾱkina Foundation, UniMed, Pegasus Health, Cactus Outdoor and Paenga Kupenga.



Kordia chair Sheridan Broadbent said Kepes’ experience would be uniquely beneficial to Kordia as it continued its journey as a provider of connectivity, cloud and cyber security services.

“Ben brings vast experience in cloud and enterprise technology, which will be immensely valuable in guiding Kordia as it strengthens its position as New Zealand’s go-to technology business partner in today’s rapidly evolving landscape," Broadbent said.

“His decision to join our board is a strong vote of confidence in our vision, strategy, and relentless focus on offering world-class risk management solutions for our customers’ most mission-critical services so they can thrive and grow.”

Kepes said it was an exciting and crucial time for the technology and cyber security industry.

"With its recent acquisitions and focus on innovative solutions, Kordia is perfectly positioned to support New Zealand businesses and help them thrive in the modern world," he said.

“I’m honoured to be a part of the next chapter of Kordia’s growth and look forward to working alongside the board and leadership team to help drive further growth and success for the group."

In 2015, Kordia acquired award-winning cyber security consultancy Aura Information Security. Since then, the group had expanded its offerings in cyber security, cloud, and modern workplace solutions through the acquisitions of EMRGE, Base2, and most recently SecOps.