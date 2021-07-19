NZ Telco Forum appoints Paul Brislen as CEO

Paul Brislen (Telecommunications Carriers Forum) Credit: Supplied

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) has appointed Paul Brislen as its new CEO, with effect from 9 August.

Brislen, who has an extensive background in the telecommunications sector, having worked as a journalist and for Vodafone as well as being CEO of user group TUANZ, succeeds Geoff Thorn, who resigned earlier this year after seven years heading the organisation.

Brislen comes to TUANZ from leading the corporate communications team at Datacom.



Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said Brislen will represent the interests of the TCF's carrier members in their ongoing engagement with government, regulators and other stakeholders.

Brislen said that thanks to the billions of dollars invested over recent years in networks, services and new technologies, the telecommunications sector was now the backbone of New Zealand's digital economy.

"Our nation’s collective resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our economic pathway forward, rely significantly on the world-class telecommunications capabilities that TCF members are committed to keep delivering for New Zealand," he said.

"I look forward to working with them and with key stakeholders around building on our digital future.”

Brislen was also a board member of TCF, a council member of New Zealand's independent Telecommunications Dispute Resolution service and a one-time editor of Reseller News' stablemate Computerworld.