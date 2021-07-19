Former GCSB man joins CyberCX NZ's leadership team

CyberCX is continuing its push into the New Zealand market after acquisitions.

Mike Seddon (CyberCX) Credit: Supplied

CyberCX New Zealand is expanding its local capabilities with the appointment of Mike Seddon as director of governance, risk and compliance.

The company burst onto the New Zealand cyber security scene after its Australian parent acquired Gen2 in late 2019 and Insomnia Security last August.

Seddon worked for the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) for nearly five and a half years, holding the title manager information assurance and cyber directorate when he left in October 2019 to join Quantum Security Services as principle security consultant.

While in government, he established and led an assurance team providing regulatory oversight for the telecommunications and space industries.

He is also one of the founders of the the NZ Internet Task Force (NZITF) and a founding member and current board member of the Information Security Awards of NZ (ISANZ).

CyberCX NZ has offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, employing over 800 security specialists across New Zealand and Australia.

Among its services, CyberCX offers managed security services through seven security operations centres located across New Zealand, Australia, and the UK.

Seddon joins Grant Smith, Brett Moore, Tim Sewell, Mark Piper, Adam Boileau, and Rob Hurst on CyberCX's New Zealand leadership team.