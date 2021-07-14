Kiwi Microsoft partner Mobile Mentor lauded for COVID-19 role at US hospice

Dicker Data New Zealand named as a finalist in global Microsoft partner awards

Dennis O'Shea (Mobile Mentor) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based Mobile Mentor has collected a global partner of the year award from IT giant Microsoft for modern endpoint management.

Distributor Dicker Data's New Zealand business was also named as a finalist in the business excellence category.

Mobile Mentor was selected among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions, in particular for its work with the Nashville-based caregiving organisation, Alive Hospice.

The company enabled zero touch provisioning, a service that leverages Microsoft Intune to configure devices remotely without any manual effort.

This enabled Alive Hospice’s caregivers to attend to patients virtually, safely and effectively during periods of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Our team at Mobile Mentor is tremendously proud of what we've achieved with Alive Hospice," said Denis O’Shea, founder.

“It’s humbling to know our work so profoundly impacted the lives of hundreds of vulnerable people who were isolated during the global pandemic.”

Microsoft's awards announcement said at the outset of Mobile Mentor’s engagement, the customer had low adoption of Microsoft technology with a mix of solutions from third party vendors.

This was costly and fraught with security risk, limited patient care, and negatively affected frontline worker productivity.

Starting with Microsoft 365, Mobile Mentor provided a "holistic solution" built on Intune, Zero Touch Provisioning with Autopilot, Surface, Windows 10, Microsoft Teams, and Azure Active Directory.

This helped the customer achieve faster deployment times, decreased helpdesk ticket volumes, and reduced spending on third party software.

Daniel McCarthy, CEO of Mobile Mentor said having only been a Microsoft partner for the past four years, the global award was a significant achievement that demonstrated the company’s investment in the relationship as well as Microsoft’s commitment to having best-in-class partners.

“Our application of Microsoft’s technology demonstrates how socially impactful it can be to deploy modern endpoint management for our customers," McCarthy said.

"The partner of the year award is further acknowledgement of this and we’re extremely grateful to have won this prestigious award amongst a group of such worthy competitors.”

Microsoft New Zealand partner director Matt Bostwick said Mobile Mentor had a track record in providing service that saved lives.

“Not only Alive Hospice, but the US Coast Guard, Mayo Clinic, Vanderbilt Health and our own New Zealand Defence Force have benefited from Mobile Mentor’s mobile device management or zero-touch provisioning," he said.

"They’re an outstanding example of a New Zealand innovator that’s supporting extremely important work and making positive change around the world.”

The awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Winners this year were chosen from more than 4400 nominations across more than 100 countries worldwide.