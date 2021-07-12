Lenovo and HP vie for global PC market dominance

The strength in the global market may be set to give way in the near future.

Credit: Dreamstime

Lenovo edged out HP for first place in the global traditional PC market during the second quarter of 2021, with less than 2 per cent difference between the vendors in terms of market share.



According to analyst firm IDC, Lenovo shipped the most devices within the traditional PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks and workstations, during the quarter ending 30 June, at 20 million units, with a market share of 23.9 per cent.

This just beat out HP, which shipped 18.6 million units, with a market share of 22.2 per cent. Meanwhile Dell Technologies, which came in third place for shipments at 14 million units, registered the highest year-on-year growth for the period with 16.4 per cent.

Overall, the global market saw 83.6 million units shipped, representing year-on-year growth for the quarter of 13.2 per cent.

"The PC market's hot streak continued to drive heavy investments from the supply side, including the entry of new vendors as well as additional spend from underdogs," said Jitesh Ubrani research manager for IDC's Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers.



"And while the top [five] continue to drive volume, the smaller vendors have helped drive growth by offering unique features or niche designs."

Desktop demand outpaced that of notebooks during the quarter due to elevated demand for PC and shortages hitting the notebook segment.

However, the bright spot for the traditional PC market may be set to dim soon, as while the overall growth rate is still positive, it’s considerably below the 55.9 per cent growth in the first quarter, as well as the 25.8 per cent growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"The market faces mixed signals as far as demand is concerned," said Neha Mahajan, senior research analyst with IDC’s Devices and Displays Group.

"With businesses opening back up, demand potential in the commercial segment appears promising. However, there are also early indicators of consumer demand slowing down as people shift spending priorities after nearly a year of aggressive PC buying."

