Ex-Citrix A/NZ channel head Brian McColm resurfaces at Autodesk

Replaces Clare Wharrier, now Procore's new senior director of global channel.

Eleanor Dickinson
Brian McColm

Credit: Citrix

Former channel chief for Citrix Australia and New Zealand Brian McColm has resurfaced at Autodesk as its new regional channel boss. 

McColm, who headed up Citrix’s local channel business for the past four years as Citrix A/NZ channel director, has taken on the role of senior channel manager, A/NZ, at the software vendor. 

He replaces Clare Wharrier, Autodesk’s former senior channel sales manager, who took over as Procore's new senior director of global channel after 16 years with Autodesk, six years of which she spent as channel head.

According to Autodesk, McColm will work with its partners, “which sell and integrate our products and solutions for customers” and will report to Andy Cunningham, Autodesk A/NZ regional director.

"I'm very excited to be joining Autodesk, as the senior channel manager for Australia and New Zealand," McColm said. "I'm proud of our vision to create a better world designed and made for all our market-leading vertical products and solutions, our pace of innovation and the impressive growth, as we transition all that we do to be a full platform company. I look forward to diving into this world and delivering all of this through our partners for mutual success."

McColm first took over A/NZ's Citrix channel leadership in 2017 after joining the company from Cisco. However, after four years at the partner helm, his role was taken over by former VMware Australia and New Zealand head of channels Neels du Plooy, in February this year.  

At the time, Citrix said McColm would transition into a sales leadership role, as director of sales, northern, Australia and New Zealand.  


