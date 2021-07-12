Tripwire deepens A/NZ distribution deal with Chillisoft

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) Credit: Supplied

Security systems vendor Tripwire has tapped Chillisoft to distribute its security and compliance solutions exclusively across Australia as it does in New Zealand.

The agreement follows a months-long review of Tripwire’s distribution strategy in A/NZ and comes as Chillisoft puts boots on the ground in Australia.



Current Australian distributor DNA Connect will no longer distribute Tripwire's products.

The agreement builds on the relationship between Tripwire and Chillisoft that established an active channel and drove deals with prominent law enforcement and education institutions in New Zealand and the Asia Pacific.

“It made considerable sense for us, based on the size of our team and our need for a value-add partner to leverage Chillisoft’s expertise, partnerships and overall support model in Australia,” said Zak Menegazzi, sales director, A/NZ of Tripwire.

“In New Zealand, Chillisoft has performed extremely well in partner and new business development.”

Tripwire products include file integrity monitoring and security configuration management suite Tripwire Enterprise, vulnerability management software Tripwire IP360, and managed services.



Over more than 20 years, Chillisoft has extended its specialisation from endpoint security to every class of cyber security.

“Tripwire is an integral part of our business in Australia and New Zealand and we’re delighted to extend our relationship with them in Australia through this agreement,” said Alex Teh, CEO New Zealand at Chillisoft.

Chillisoft recently appointed Patrick Cooper as general manager Australia and the business expects to expand its team across Australia and New Zealand to 25 people by the end of the year.

“Our vision is for Australia to become a strong presales and sales arm, underpinned by a sizeable, cyber security-focused distribution force in New Zealand,” said Teh.

“This will ensure Tripwire has the focus and attention it needs to keep developing its Australian business.”