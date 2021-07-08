Chillisoft inks Netskope distie deal for NZ and the Pacific Islands

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) Credit: Cillisoft

Specialist cyber security distributor Chillisoft has inked a distribution deal with US-based secure access service edge (SASE) solution provider Netskope for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.



The terms of the deal see Chillisoft gain distribution rights to Netskope’s SASE security private cloud Netskope NewEdge, along with a range of cloud security solutions aimed at providing best-of-breed data loss prevention (DLP) and threat protection when accessing software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and the web.

In April this year, the security cloud vendor said it would expand its NewEdge network further into Asia Pacific, to cover new locations in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

Specifically, the vendor's new data centre points of presence were planned for Perth and Melbourne in Australia, Auckland in New Zealand and Manila in the Philippines, as well as mainland China.

“Netskope is a great addition to Chillisoft’s cyber-sec portfolio, providing an advanced security cloud to help enterprises embrace a SASE vision of converged security and networking to stay ahead of evolving web and cloud-based security threats,” Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh said.

“Netskope’s data-centric approach to cloud security supports the growing demand for inline services geared for the borderless workplace.

“From data created and exposed in the cloud to data going to unmanaged cloud apps and personal devices, Netskope protects data and users everywhere,” he added.

Chillisoft claims the partnership opens the door for the vendor to 1,250 resellers and integrators, including 100-plus managed service providers, across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

The deal will see Chillisoft help Netskope build a network of local resellers and managed service providers to support sales to enterprises as they adopt cloud apps and services, and as the hybrid workplace becomes mainstream.

Netskope Asia Pacific vice president Tony Burnside said the appointment of Chillisoft was expected to accelerate local sales and meet increasing demand in the region for true cloud-native SASE protection.

“Chillisoft will provide the impetus we need to drive sales in this part of the region,” Burnside said. “The timing is perfect as we expand the Netskope NewEdge network across Asia Pacific and activate our Auckland data centre to on-ramp user traffic for real-time processing.”

The partnership will also see Chillisoft integrate aspects of Netskope into its in-house Chillisoft Labs in Auckland, where it will test integrations and showcase paired solutions involving complementary technologies, such as those of security information and event management (SIEM) provider LogRhythm.

In May, the Auckland-headquartered specialist cyber security distributor moved to expand its presence in the Australian market after extending its Kiwi partnership with security intelligence vendor LogRhythm across the Tasman.

The move saw Chillisoft complement LogRhythm’s existing distributors in Australia, which include Exclusive Networks and Netpolean, the latter of which inked a distribution partnership with LogRhythm in March.