Sophos acquires Capsule8 for Linux security

Plans to integrate Capsule8 tech into its own solutions during this fiscal year.

Cyber security vendor Sophos has acquired Capsule8 to overhaul its protection of Linux systems through its own offerings.



Acquired for an unknown sum, the acquisition will see Sophos integrate Capsule8 technology, which is aimed at Linux cyber security, to its Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem to provide Linux server and cloud container security later in the fiscal year.

It also plans to add Capsule8 tech to its Extended Detection and Response solutions, Intercept X server protection products, as well as its Sophos Managed Threat Response and Rapid Response services.

“Comprehensive server protection is a crucial component of any effective cyber security strategy that organisations of all sizes are increasingly focused on, especially as more workloads move to the cloud,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos.

“With Capsule8, Sophos is delivering advanced, differentiated solutions to protect server environments, and expanding its position as a leading global cybersecurity provider.”

By tapping into Capsule8’s Linux cyber security technology, Sophos claims it will be able to provide improved protection against hackers using tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP) that specifically target Linux systems, which typically go after server software exploits, according to its research arm SophosLabs.

“Attackers today are incredibly aggressive and nimble as they adapt their TTPs to focus on the easiest, largest or fastest-growing opportunities. As more organisations shift to Linux servers, adversaries have noticed and they are adapting and customising their approaches to attack these systems,” Schiappa said.

“To stay protected, organisations must factor in a strong, but lightweight layer of Linux security that automatically integrates and shares intelligence with endpoint, network and other security layers and platforms within an estate."

“We will provide this industry-leading capability and strategically important visibility and detection by combining Capsule8 with our Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem products and services, greatly enhancing the ability to find and eliminate suspicious activity before it becomes malicious,” he added.

The announcement comes two months after Sophos launched a point-of-presence in a Sydney data centre in order to provide additional regional capacity for its cloud products.

The vendor is to house “secure” Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centre, with all implementation, architecture, security and operations of the Sophos Central platform run by its own team.

Last year, private equity firm Thoma Bravo completed a US$3.9 billion acquisition of Sophos, seeing the cyber security vendor return to private ownership nearly five years after going public on the London Stock Exchange.