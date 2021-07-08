Vodafone NZ partners with CrowdStrike on endpoint security offering

Credit: Dreamstime

Vodafone NZ has teamed up with cyber security vendor CrowdStike to serve up a new cloud-based endpoint cyber security offering for business customers.

Vodafone Secure Endpoint, powered by CrowdStrike, is aimed at helping organisations prevent and detect cyber attacks such as malware, ransomware, data theft and other sophisticated attacks.

“We’re partnering with CrowdStrike as they are globally recognised for next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence and incident response services,” said Glenn Johnstone, head of ICT at Vodafone NZ.

“Vodafone Secure Endpoint answers a gap in the NZ market for intuitive yet effective cloud-native endpoint security and we already have a number of customers who are using the solution to help protect their customers and operations.”

According to the telco, the platform is designed with a single, lightweight-agent architecture that leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and provides real-time protection, detection and response across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network.

Vodafone said the new product would complement the existing measures it has in place to protect itself and its customers from security breaches. These include the Vodafone Cyber Defence Centre (CDC), along with its security monitoring managed service, which is closely linked to Vodafone's Global Security Operations facilities, to ensure ready access to valuable threat intelligence.

Waste Management New Zealand Limited is one of the local businesses that have already signed up to use the new service.

“Vodafone Secure Endpoint answered a need for us in reducing cyber risk across the enterprise,” said Steven Ongley, head of ICT at Waste Management. “The solution has complemented the other security offerings we have in place from Vodafone’s portfolio, delivering greatly improved endpoint security and reducing internal support workload.

“The increased visibility and actionable insights have made this an essential solution for incident response and ICT operations,” he added.

In April, Vodafone NZ said it had followed up the contact centre tech partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) it struck last year with fresh accreditation to provide specialised expertise in the areas of contact centre migration and operations, as well as best practices on how to deploy solutions seamlessly.

In July last year, the telco said it would launch a new contact centre solution running on AWS as COVID-19 disruptions accelerated demand for flexible cloud-based services. Vodafone Connect, as the offering is called, was designed to support organisations with customer contact and engagements, create personalised customer experiences and reduce costs.

Vodafone Connect offered a fully-featured, customisable and locally supported solution built on AWS’s cloud contact centre platform, Amazon Connect.

The telco was also accepted into the Amazon Connect Service Delivery Programme, claiming to be the first business in the country, and one of only five AWS partners in Australasia, to be awarded the status and associated authorisation.