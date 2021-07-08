Nozomi Networks releases new ADVantage program, adds Nextgen in NZ

Nozomi Networks' Dung Hua. Credit: Nozomi

OT (operational technology) and internet of things (IoT) security vendor Nozomi Networks has released a new partner program amid building its distribution network, adding Nextgen in the New Zealand market.

The new Nozomi Networks ADVantage program rewards top partners with "attractive" margins; go-to-market tools and programs; increased presales support; streamlined processes for deal registration and protection; advanced training and certification; and partner-exclusive demo accounts of Nozomi Networks’ flagship software-as-a-service product Vantage.

The new program contains three tiers – authorised, gold and platinum.

Nozomi Networks APJ director of channel sales and alliances Dung Hua said it was all about rewarding partners that commit to building a successful business with the vendor.

“The ADVantage partner program gives our partners greater success through higher margins, commitment and new training and development programs,” he said.

“Working closely with our distributors, Orca Tech in Australia and Nextgen in New Zealand, we’ll help partners across the region provide the right solutions to customers adjusting to new critical infrastructure security legislation.”

Hua said Nozomi Networks was continuing to grow in A/NZ and had up to 20 partners in the market, recently adding Secolve, Cube Cyber, Cyber Partners, Defend, The Missing Link, RIoT Solutions and Secure-OT.

Hua added the decision to pick Nextgen as its New Zealand distributor came through another partner recommendation.

“Prior to that, we were trying to service New Zealand out of Australia, and it reached a point where it was time to appoint a distributor on the ground and we were really impressed with how Nextgen positioned themselves and the supportive programs they have,” he said.

“We’ve been in the market now for just under three years and have built up our team to 11 staff, and we’re just about to make a couple of more appointments in New Zealand.

Hua said Nozomi Networks' revenue has been doubling year-on-year and the core markets were utilities, mining and transportation, along with any organisation that has an industrial operation like manufacturing.

Hua said the vendor was also doubling down on its training programs for partners and helping them build upon the demand in the market for OT security adoption.

“There’s been a lot of recent high profile attacks and with the upcoming amendment to the Security Legislation Amendment (Critical Infrastructure) Bill 2020, you’ll see more vertical industries classified as critical infrastructure,” he added. “Those factors are really driving the market opportunity and that’s where partners can really provide support.