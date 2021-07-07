Veritas crowns Pete Murray as new A/NZ MD

Murray will focus on strengthening strategic relationships with partners and customers.

Pete Murray (Veritas) Credit: Veritas

Security vendor Veritas has hired Pete Murray as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, taking over from Howard Fyfe, who left the company earlier this year.

Murray comes to the role after two years at Pure Storage and previously spent 13 years at Dimension Data. His earlier career also features stints at Telstra, Touchbase and Avaya.

He will be responsible for leading Veritas' overall strategy, sales operations and new business growth in the A/NZ region.

In his new remit, Murray will focus on strengthening strategic relationships with partners and customers while spearheading an "inclusive and people-centric culture" within the organisation.

“Pete brings a wealth of experience to Veritas, from his proven track record of building strong teams to utilising the power of channel and reseller ecosystem to deliver results,” Veritas Asia South and Pacific managing director Andy Ng said.

“With his well-rounded expertise in cultivating both extensive customer and partner networks, we have no doubt Pete will be able to further propel Veritas into its next stage of growth in the A/NZ region.”

Earlier this year, Veritas undertook an 'evolution' of its sales organisation structure at a leadership level, resulting in the departure of Howard Fyfe.

During that period, Ng expanded his role from vice president of sales for Asia South to Asia South Pacific, with UK-based SVP of international sales Mark Nutt oversaw that side of the business in A/NZ.